Upcoming events at the Bay City Arts Center:

Month of November : The BCAC welcomes local photographer Tim Maynard as the November Artists of the Month in the Main Gallery. Artwork is available to view during regular BCAC events and on Tuesday and Friday from 11am – 1pm. Special viewing appointments may be scheduled at (503) 377-9620.

Also upstairs in Gallery II we welcome the “Inktober” show by Shannon Ayers and Robyn Norwood. Together they produced 31 pieces–one for each day of October. Each day they chose a theme, with Shannon creating a drawing or painting and Robyn writing a poem or prose. This is a delightful show that will be on display through the month of November.

November 17th : Looking for an amazing breakfast…..join us for all you can eat Pancake Breakfast from 8am – Noon! Adults $5, youth $4, discounts available to BCAC members. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends.

Nov 20th : The BCAC invites you to participate in a Life Drawing Study hosted by Hope Montgomery from 6pm – 8pm. Admission per class is $12 for general public, and $10 for BCAC members. Supplies, paper and tools will be available by donation. For more information contact Hope at (731) 592-1737. Class will repeat on Nov 20, and Dec 11.

Nov 21st : The BCAC presents the Repair Café. This is a monthly community event every 3rd Thursday of the month from 6pm – 8pm comprised of community volunteers who repair, sew and give expert advice on items in need of fixing. NO Internal combustion engines. If you have questions, contact repairmook@gmail.com. There is no admission fee, all ages welcome.

December 7th : SAVE THE DATE!!! Join us for the Annual Lasagna-thon Fundraiser!!! The event will include all you can eat lasagna (vegetarian options available), silent auction, live music and fun for the whole family!!! The event begins at 6pm. Tickets are $20 per person. Call 503-377-9620 to reserve tickets. Also, don’t miss out on seeing all of the amazing artwork provided by you, our members as the December Artists of the Month. Submission details coming soon!

December 21st: The BCAC presents a Christmas Carol performed by the Portland Adventure Theatre. We will have a good old fashioned holiday meal followed by a short introductory presentation by local speech and debate teams and followed by the performance. Dinner begins at 6pm and performances begin at 7pm. Admission is $30 for general public and $25 for BCAC members. Call the BCAC office at 503-377-9620 for more info.

Ongoing Events:

3rd Sunday of the Month: Join the BCAC for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends. Pancake Breakfast is every 3rd Sunday of the month from 8am – Noon.

Tuesdays Weekly: Join us for weekly Yoga at the Bay City Arts Center taught by Emily Fanjoy. Sessions are every Tuesday evening begin at 5:30pm. Classes are $10 per session or $8 per session for BCAC members. Drop ins welcome. This series is for beginner to intermediate levels to increase flexibility and strength. If you have questions please contact Emily at (503) 333-4406.

Announcements:

Members Wanted: The Bay City Arts Center is kicking off our annual membership drive. Become a member now for a low annual rate of $50 for a family, $20 for an individual and only $10 for Students/seniors. Membership not only helps to support ongoing arts programs at the BCAC, but also gets you discounted admission to BCAC sponsored events, event updates via e-mail, annual meeting invite and much more! Join today by stopping into our office, attending an event, or signing up online.

Attention Artists: We are looking for interested individuals to participate in the BCAC Artist of the month program. Interested artists should contact Leeauna Perry in the BCAC office at (503) 377-9620. Selected artists will be featured for a month during the calendar year. This is a great way to get your art featured, and generate some art sales!!

Program Ideas: The Bay City Arts Center is expanding our Education & Outreach program, if you have suggestions for classes, or interest in teaching an art class, contact Leeauna at (503) 377-9620

Bay City Arts Center

(503) 377-9620

http://www.baycityartscenter.org

On the corner of 5th & A Streets in downtown Bay City.

Mission Statement: The purpose of the Bay City Arts Center is to establish and maintain a community arts center and to design and administer programs and events that support creativity and reach out to youth and adults of Tillamook County.

Help support the BCAC while you shop: www.fredmeyer.com/communityrewards



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

