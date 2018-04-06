Unknown Chemical Smell Causes Hotel Evacuation Thursday Afternoon in Tillamook

TILLAMOOK, OR – On Thursday, April 05, 2018, at approximately 1:40pm, Tillamook 9-1-1 received a medical call from the Shilo Inn Hotel at 2515 North Main Ave, Tillamook, concerning a subject that had passed out. Tillamook Fire and Tillamook Ambulance responded and discovered a possible chemical smell in the main building and ordered an immediate evacuation of the Main and Annex Buildings.

While administering aid to the above subject, additional guests presented themselves with various illness complaints including nausea, vomiting and dizziness. Four subjects were treated on scene then transported by Tillamook Ambulance to the Tillamook Regional Medical Center for further treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

Shilo Inn Hotel management reported they had 23 room rented, 17 in the Main Building and 6 in the Annex. For the other guests, Tillamook County Transportation District provided 2 buses for protection from the rain.

In addition to Tillamook Fire and Ambulance and Tillamook Transportation, Tillamook Police, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook County Emergency Management responded. Fire coverage was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Netarts-Oceanside Fire, and Bay City Fire.

Tillamook Fire will continue to investigate the cause which is currently unknown.