Unfurl: Where Fashion and Sustainability Meet

By Carolyn Maizel

Unfurl, a popular eco-boutique for men and women in Manzanita, recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary. Suzy Freeman and Judson Moore opened the store in 2004, however, they did not want to store that sold just any clothes. They have always been passionate about the environment and conservation, and their products reflect this passion.

Perusing the shop, one can see the clothes range from closet staples — like jeans and sweaters — to unique, conversation pieces. These are clothes that you can’t find everywhere, and are sourced in ethical ways. The originality of the clothes transcends ever-changing fashion trends, and can be worn stylishly for years. The apparel industry is the fourth largest polluter of air and water on Earth, and cotton is the 2nd most pesticide ridden crop in the world, using 16% of all pesticides globally. The recent trend of “fast fashion” clothes that sell for cheap yet only last for a few washes before being tossed, is a major contributor to this problem.

Unfurl seeks out alternatives like organically grown cotton, which uses 91% less water to grow, hemp, and polyester made from recycled plastic water bottles. They also focus on quality garments with classic styling that will last many seasons and stay out of landfills longer.

For example, Unfurl has carried the brand Toad and Co for over 12 years. The products from this environmentally committed company are made, sourced, and shipped with sustainable methods. Their clothes are made from a minimum of 80% sustainable fibers and/or fabrics, like organic cotton, hemp, and recycled fabrics. In October, they brought their “road show” to Unfurl.



Unfurl is also a member of 1% for the Planet, an ​international organization whose members contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to environmental causes. ​Unfurl donates to local environmental non-profits like the North Coast Wildlife Center and the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve. Since 2010 Unfurl has donated over $100,000 to these important groups.

Fashion and sustainability meet at Unfurl. The store encourages people to shop conscientiously, and to think about what we buy and the impact it has on the planet.



Unfurl is located at 447 Laneda Ave., Manzanita and for more about Unfurl, like their Facebook page or go to www.unfurlclothing.com.