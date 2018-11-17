Unfurl Clothing Donation of Darn Tough Socks (and more) to Local Clothing Bank

As the seasons change, I used to dread having to wear socks again … until I discovered Darn Toughs at Unfurl Clothing. Besides being “darn tough” – I’ve yet to wear out a pair (lifetime guarantee), they are so warm, cozy and comfortable. When Suzy Freeman mentioned that she had arranged for a donation of my favorite (and soon to be your favorite) socks to the new clothing bank at Nehalem Bay Methodist Church. This is something we need to tell EVERYONE about!

As Suzy said on their Facebook page, “If you love our @darntoughvermont merino wool socks for their cozy fit, fun colors and lifetime guarantee…this news will definitely make you smile! The company generously donated 50 PAIRS OF BEAUTIFUL WOOL SOCKS to our local clothing bank today!” According to Lee Blackmon and Bobbie Mosher who help run the newly opened resource (located in the cozy basement of the Nehalem Bay United Methodist church and open on Friday and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm) you don’t see our rural area’s homeless population out in the public eye, like you do on the streets of Portland or Seattle. Due to the lack of shelters and services, many of these folks camp in the forest and brave the elements 24/7.

Would you like to help? As we head into cold, wet winter, the clothing bank will make certain your donations of the following items go exactly where they are most needed: COATS, GLOVES, HATS, SWEATERS, SHOES, SOCKS, BOOTS, TENTS, TARPS, SLEEPING BAGS, PACKAGED FOODS, PERSONAL GROOMING + PET SUPPLIES. If you don’t live in the area and it’s easier to drop off your FRESHLY LAUNDERED + LIKE NEW donations at Unfurl (located at 447 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita), please do! We will gladly transport them for you. #darntoughsocks #darntoughvermont #merinowool #givingbacktothecommunity #homeless #homelessoutreach #staywarm #stayhealthy #donationswelcome #weappreciateyou #givelocally