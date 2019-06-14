Ultimook Track Club returns for the summer, starts June 25th

The Adventures of Paul Hughes
Ultimook Youth Track Club is a running club designed for athletes entering 1st-8th grades.
The club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. at the Tillamook Junior High School’s fitness trail.
The summer session will begin June 25 and go through August 23.
Throughout the season, athletes will have the opportunity to register and compete as a part of the Ultimook Youth Track Club for fun runs and track meets.
Summer Race Schedule:
June 22: YMCA Milk Run, Tillamook
June 29: Love Rocks Run, Forest Grove
July 13: NCRD’s Beach Walk & Run, Manzanita
August 4: PC Beach Challenge, Pacific Beach
August 17: Tillamook Bay Run, Tillamook
Date to save:
September 7: Ultimook Race, Tillamook
To view and register for membership options, visit: ultimooktrackclub.com
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer