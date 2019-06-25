Ultimook Track Club presents a community club for adult runners in Tillamook County

•Building on the success of the Ultimook Running Camp and Youth Track Club, Ultimook now has a club for adult runners

•The club provides an opportunity for adults of all ages and ability levels get out running and have fun doing it

•Starting June 26, the community club will host runs weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays and monthly on the 1st Saturday of the month (July 6th)

Tillamook, OR – Building on the success of the Ultimook Running Camp and Youth Track Club, Ultimook now has a club for adult runners, the Ultimook Track Club Community Club. This is a club designed for adult runners of all ages and abilities that seeks to provide a fun and inviting environment for anyone who is interested in the sport of running, from serious competitors to weekend warriors.

The club’s summer session starts June 26 and will host runs weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays and monthly on the 1st Saturday of the month throughout the summer. For more details on the weekly schedule or to sign up for the club, visit www.ultimooktrackclub.com or search Ultimook Community and Youth Track Club on Facebook. Below is a sample of the Community Club’s summer schedule.

Weekly events:

•Wednesdays, 4:00pm at the Tillamook High School track

•Thursdays, 5:15pm at the Tillamook Junior High School fitness trail

Monthly events:

•Every 1st Saturday, 11:00am – Beach Run

•Locations will vary, but the first beach run will be on Saturday, July 6 starting from the Rockaway Beach Wayside Park in the center or Rockaway.

The Ultimook Community Club is free to join and has multiple membership options that meet the interests of runners or all ability levels. Membership is encouraged and members will receive newsletter announcements and invitations to private events, but anyone is free to join the club for their weekly runs.

The Ultimook Track Club Community Club encourages anyone who enjoys running, or is thinking about getting into the sport, to join us this summer and take advantage of running in the most beautiful place on Earth! For more information please visit www.ultimooktrackclub.com.