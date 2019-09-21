TWO VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HWY 101 – TILLAMOOK COUNTY SEPT. 20th

News Release from Oregon State Police

On Friday, September 20, 2019 at approximately 9:16 P.M. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near mile post 62.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1992 Chevrolet C1500, operated by Randall Sisson (57) of Bay City, was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Ford U Haul truck operated by Darryl Borg (66) of Nehalem.

Sisson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Borg and his passenger Steven Borg (40) of Nehalem were not injured.

OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Fire Department, and ODOT.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

