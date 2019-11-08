TWO PRESENTATIONS ON NORTH COAST ECOLOGY TO CLOSE LOWER NEHALEM WATERSHED COUNCIL’S 2019 SPEAKER SERIES, NOV. 14 and DEC. 12

Manzanita, Oregon – On November 14th the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Speaker Series will feature Katie Voelke, Executive Director for the North Coast Land Conservancy, for a discussion titled “North Coast Ecology: A Picture of Diversity”. Continuing this theme, Charlie Plybon will present “Life on the Rocks: Oregon’s Rocky Shore Habitats” on December 12th. Charlie Plybon is the Policy Manager for Surfrider Foundation.

Katie’s talk on Nov. 14th will focus on the terrestrial ecosystems of the northern Oregon coast. The varied habitats, from ocean beaches to 3000 ft peaks, support a diverse set of species. This diversity is one reason scientists consider this region to be particularly resilient to the effects of climate change. It also puts a fine point on the need to thoughtfully manage this land with a view to the future.

Charlie’s talk on Dec. 12th will narrow that focus to the importance of rocky shore ecosystems. Charlie will focus on the adaptations of organisms living in the rocky shore and historical protections for these areas. The talk will also include information about Oregon’s current process to update the state’s special rocky habitat designations and how the public can be involved.

These presentations are part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s regular Speaker Series. All talks are held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave in Manzanita. The program begins at 7 pm. Our upcoming speakers and topics are:

2020 Speakers:

Jan 9th – Zac Mallon – LNWC Annual Meeting and Year in Review

Feb 13th – Steve Trask – Beaver Dam Analogues

Mar 12th – Tiffany Garcia – Amphibian Response to Timber Harvest Practices

April 9th – Benjamin Clemens – Lamprey in Oregon (specific topic TBD)

May 14th – Doug Glavich – Using Lichens to Monitor Air Quality

A raffle will also be held. A $5 donation at the door gives attendees a chance to win a gift certificate to a local business and winners are drawn at the end of the presentation. “I The Nehalem River” bumper stickers will also be available by donation.

This presentation will be preceded by a meeting of Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s Board of Directors. Join them at 5 pm to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the LNWC’s work!

Event Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).

Date & Location: November 14th, 2019 at Pine Grove Community House (225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita)

Time & Agenda:

5:00 LNWC Board Meeting

7:00 PM Presentation

8:30 PM Adjourn



