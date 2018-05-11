Twins Ranch Brings Oregon Trail Camping Experience (and more) to Tillamook

By Matt Maizel, for Tillamook County Pioneer

You don’t have to travel far from Tillamook to find Twins Ranch Campground, look for their new sign located off Highway 101, just north of Tillamook (6880 N Hwy 101, Tillamook, OR 97141) on the way to Bay City in the Idaville District. Owned by entrepreneurs Cindy and Larry Owens, Twins Ranch has been around since April 2016, and has been notorious for providing spacious sites with firepits, picnic tables and water for the primitive tent-camper on its beautiful grounds.

A new addition starting this summer, one can have the opportunity for a rare camping experience in their handmade covered-wagons. A Dutch-inspired half-door leads to an open room with seating and a large bed.



The wagons provide waterproof covering, a lock, and easy access to endless recreational and outdoor activities.



Larry mentioned that “Our daughter, Angelia Dewey, actually came up with the idea for a rustic, covered-wagon for people to be able to sleep in comfortably while camping.” You can almost feel what it was like to have traveled the Oregon Trail, although, the modern woodwork on the wagons are stunning, and once inside, you won’t want to leave!

Larry mentioned that “Last year, there were more local friends and families that stayed here, we were more low-profile,” however, Larry and Cindy are preparing for a boom this year after more recognition and expansions to their project. Another recent expansion includes hosting and catering for weddings and other special events. Food is provided by Twins Ranch Catering, another branch of their business. Much of their food is locally sourced. Chairs and tables are provided, and a large platform for dancing is also available upon request.

On the other side of the campground, there is walking access to Alderbrook Road, which takes you to Kilchis Point, a fun-for-all-ages hiking and learning experience located just on the other side of Highway 101. For booking and more information about special events, check out their website at: twinsranchllc.com.