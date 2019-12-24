Twas the Night Before Christmas – A Special Reading …

A family Christmas Eve tradition – reading Twas the Night Before Christmas – the classic story that many can nearly recite from memory. A delightfully fun story and then the idea to videotape someone in our community with lots of “storytelling” ability, reading to a group of children. But who would be good, and how can we pull this together with a few days notice?

Of course, the YMCA and their afterschool kids program, and who better than YMCA CEO Kaylan Sisco!

Here is Kaylan Sisco reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to a group at the YMCA.

Thank you for all you do for the community, Kaylan.

Video by Don Best, editing by Drew Reid

Merry Christmas to All and to All a Good Night!