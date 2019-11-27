Travelers using Oregon roads today should be prepared for a variety of conditions; I-5 southbound opens at Oregon-California border Nov. 27, 2019

Grant’s Getaways: Team Wraptor
SALEM—Travelers heading out today to celebrate Thanksgiving should be prepared for a variety of road conditions depending on their route and destination. While southern and central Oregon have been getting hammered with snow and wind making driving extremely hazardous, there could be high water, downed trees, landslides and other hazards in other areas of the state.
Anyone planning to travel over mountain passes and driving south into California should be particularly aware of the heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions. Interstate 5 southbound lanes have opened at the California border but chains are required and driving conditions remain hazardous. U.S. 97 southbound is now open with chains required at the Oregon-California border. Roads were closed overnight, some remain so, and conditions are changing frequently.
High winds and blowing snow continue to reduce visibility in central and southern Oregon. Travelers should expect icy and snow-packed roads over most mountain passes and in higher terrain.
ODOT recommends delaying trips through these areas until driving conditions improve, and visiting TripCheck.com to get the latest road conditions.
Travelers need to use caution and observe a few common sense rules for navigating hazardous weather conditions.
ODOT crews are on 12-hour, 24-7 schedules. In severe weather, ODOT deploys all available tools in its winter arsenal, including plows, sanders and deicers, as appropriate.
For the latest information on road conditions, visit www.tripcheck.com
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer