Travel Oregon Tourism Studio Networking Events throughout North Coast May 7-10

You are invited to join Travel Oregon at a networking event this May to officially kick off the North Coast Destination Management Studio that will begin in fall of 2018. If you work in the tourism industry or want to be part of the conversation about the future of tourism in this region, we would love to see you!

Come ready to discuss how – together – we can leverage tourism and address common challenges in the region. Travel Oregon will also share information about the fall workshop series at the event.

Daytime events begin promptly at 11 a.m., and evening events begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. Please arrive on time to maximize our time together. Appetizers and beverages will be provided.

COMMUNITY EVENTS & WORKSHOPS

Cannon Beach – Monday, May 7 | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Surfsand Resort, Oceanview Ballroom

148 W Gower Ave, Cannon Beach, OR 97110

Questions? Contact: Kevan Ridgway, Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce

(503) 440-3728 or Kevan@MindsAlignedGroup.com

Seaside – Tuesday, May 8 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Best Western Ocean View Resort, Lewis & Clark Ballroom

414 N Prom, Seaside, OR 97138

Questions? Contact: City of Seaside Visitors Bureau

(503) 738-3097 or Info@SeasideOR.com

Astoria – Tuesday, May 8 | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The Cannery Pier Hotel, Union Fish Meeting Room

10 Basin St, Astoria, OR 97103

Questions? Contact: Regina Willkie, Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce

(503) 325-6311 or Regina@OldOregon.com

Pacific City – Wednesday, May 9 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kiawanda Community Center

34600 Cape Kiwanda Dr, Pacific City, OR 97135

Questions? Contact: Ken Henson, Pelican Brewing

(503) 965-7007 or Ken@PelicanBrewing.com

Tillamook – Wednesday, May 9 | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tillamook Bay Community College, Rooms 214 & 215

4301 3rd St, Tillamook, OR 97141

Questions? Contact: Nan Devlin, Visit Tillamook Coast

(503) 842-2672 or Nan@TillamookCoast.com

Manzanita – Thursday, May 10 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pine Grove Community House

225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita, OR 97130

Questions? Contact: Dan Haag, Manzanita Visitor Center

(503) 812-5510 or Info@ExploreManzanita.com

Please RSVP to the organizer of the location noted above.

Learn more about other North Coast Tourism Studio events at www.industry.traveloregon.com/NorthCoastDMS



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)