Trailkeepers Workshop at Cape Lookout State Park Sat. Dec. 15th

Trailkeepers of Oregon to hold half-day “Scout School” at Cape Lookout State Park Saturday 12/15, 8:30am-12:30pm

Part of the Trailkeepers of Oregon (TKO) trail workshop series, TKO Scout School is a half day workshop, introducing participants to basic trail challenges and ways to report them. One part hike, one part class, the workshop is an introductory experience geared towards all supporters of trail stewardship. At the end of the class, participants will understand some fundamental concepts of trail design, the ways users and nature impact trails, and what kinds of maintenance go into keeping a trail open and enjoyable. TKO Scout School registration is free, though parking requires an annual Oregon State Parks parking permit or $5 day pass. Sign up at this link: https://www.trailkeepersoforegon.org/events/tko-scout-school-oregon-coast-trail/

Trailkeepers of Oregon is a non-profit organization whose mission is to protect and enhance the Oregon hiking experience through advocacy, stewardship, outreach and education. Find out more at trailkeepersoforegon.org