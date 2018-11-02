Trailkeepers of Oregon & Tillamook Rotary Tackle Hoquarton Trail on Sat. Nov. 3rd, Volunteers Wanted

Trailkeepers of Oregon and Tillamook Rotary Club will be working on the Hoquarton Trail in Tillamook this Saturday, November 3rd from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. Registration is required, see link below.

The work crew will be clearing brush and widening the path on an existing narrow trail at the east end of the Hoquarton Interpretive Trail. We’ll also improve some spur trails that give access to viewing points along the slough.

Hiking information: The work site is ~100 yards from the parking lot across a grass field.

What to expect: You should expect to work cutting back brush and widening trail on generally flat terrain using loppers, hand saws, and digging tools. Rain is in the forecast, so please plan your outer wear accordingly. A mandatory detailed safety discussion will be held before work begins. This safety talk will include instruction on tool use and working in a group. We’ll teach you all the skills you need to know, so feel free to join us if you’ve never done trail work before!

What to bring: Lunch, plenty of water, snacks

An extra set of clothes to change into at the end of the day is a good idea, as we will be working in a grassy/shrubby area during the rainy season.

What to wear: Boots (tennis shoes are not allowed; Sturdy work gloves (an extra pair is a good idea); Long-sleeved shirt required (some of the brush we’ll be clearing is thorny); Rain gear as appropriate for the weather.

TKO will provide hard hats, loaner gloves for those who don’t have them, and (if necessary) safety glasses.

Potential cancellation: The crew leader may decide to cancel the work party the day before, based on weather conditions. We will not work in high winds, excessive rain, or potential ice events. Volunteers are advised to check their emails the night before in case there are unanticipated work party cancellations.

If you or your team would like to volunteer, register for the work party here.

If you are interested in learning more about Trailkeepers and the work they will be doing around volunteer trail maintenance here in Tillamook County, contact Susan Schen at susan.schen@trailkeepersoforegon.org. Research shows that volunteering and getting involved helps people build self-efficacy, resilience and a sense of ownership within their community. This is a great way to build community while, at the same time, building and maintaining walking and hiking trails.