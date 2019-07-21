Trailhead & Beach Ambassadors – Training July 23rd at Nehalem Bay State Park

Join us on July 23rd (1:00pm to 3:00pm) at Nehalem Bay State Park Meeting Hall to become a Trailhead and Beach Ambassador, hosted by Cape Falcon Marine Preserve and Oregon State Parks.

What are Trailhead and Beach Ambassadors?

The goal of the Trailhead and Beach Ambassador program is to promote responsible and safe recreation along the Oregon Coast to locals and visitors. A number of organizations that make up the North Coast Tourism Management Network are looking for locals who would like to spend a couple hours on the weekend to support State Park Beach Rangers. Locations for this summer are Oswald West State Park, Cape Kiwanda, and Rockaway Beach. This initial training will be on July 23rd at Nehalem Bay State Park from 1:00 pm to 3:00pm.

Trailhead and Beach Ambassador Volunteer Description

Location: Ecola State Park, Oswald West State Park, Rockaway Beach, & Cape Kiwanda

Contact: For Ecola State Park, Oswald West and Rockaway: Ben Cox ben.cox@oregon.gov

For Cape Kiwanda- Kirk Barham kirk.barham@oregon.gov

Dates needed: July 15th, 2019-September 15th, 2019

We are currently looking to fill our Trailhead and Beach Ambassador Volunteer positions for the remainder of the summer 2019 season. The goal of the Trailhead and Beach Ambassador program is to promote responsible and safe recreation along the Oregon Coast to locals and visitors. In this first phase of the project we will conduct on-the-job training with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Beach Rangers and other ambassador leadership. After the pilot season, trainings will be conducted to expand the program. The main position responsibilities include: • Provide information to visitors in the field in a respectful manner

• Answer questions regarding site information, regulations, local area services, and attractions

• Discuss safety precautions with guests that are site specific (trail safety, riptides, etc.)

• Distribute appropriate literature to guests regarding safety, area attractions, etc.

• Keep track and submit specific metrics on a tally sheet

• Work with ambassador leadership to learn current public safety and resource safety messages

• Maintain a professional table appearance and replenish educational supplies as needed with assistance from ambassador leadership

Additional details:

• Volunteer must provide own transportation, not provided through program

• Volunteer must be a minimum of 18 years old or with a guardian

• Volunteer must be able to stand for long periods of time, three to four hours if needed depending on shift schedule

• Comfortable working as a team member and independently

We are excited to have you join the Ambassador Team and help us build a program that will make the Oregon Coast an even better place to visit and live!

For information & to register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trailhead-beach-ambassadors-training-tickets-65460619475