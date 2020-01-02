Top Stories from 2019 – January – June – Wild Times

Here are the stories each month that had the most views.

Looking back is a good reminder about the many happenings that our communities endure, and also a whatever happened to? There was tragedy and politics; new WILD businesses and some “wild boys” wandering; crime and closures; new leaders and bits of history.

We are following up with TCSO Search and Rescue about the status on the missing persons; will update about increased in crimes, thefts; and look at what’s coming for 2020.

CARTM REGROUPS TO FOCUS ON NONPROFIT’S GOAL TO MOVE COMMUNITY TO ZERO WASTE



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/cartm-regroups-to-focus-on-nonprofits-goal-to-move-community-to-zero-waste/

COMMUNITY SUPPORT FOR COAST GUARD FURLOUGHED FEDERAL WORKERS IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/community-support-for-coast-guard-furloughed-federal-workers-in-tillamook-county/

MISSING PERSON SEARCH CONTINUES FOR PAUL JENSEN IN NORTH TILLAMOOK COUNTY



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/missing-person-search-continues-for-paul-jensen-in-north-tillamook-county/

OP/ED: FEBRUARY 15 RISK OF SHUTDOWN



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/february-15-risk-of-shutdown/

SHARK BITES SURFERS BOARD NEAR CAPE KIWANDA



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/shark-bites-surfers-board-near-cape-kiwanda-oregon-parks-rec-says/

NEW SHOP WILD TO REPLACE MOTHER NATURES IN MANZANITA



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/new-shop-wild-to-replace-mother-natures-in-manzanita/

SMALL SHIPWRECK ASHORE ON SOUTH OREGON COAST



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/small-shipwreck-ashore-on-south-oregon-coast-drawing-response-from-state-and-federal-agencies/

WILD BOYS ELK TOUR 2019 – May-July

It all started with a stroll on Rockaway Beach, and using Highway 101 as their “game trail” – the “Fab 5” bachelor elk as the Pioneer dubbed them, continued to make appearances from Rockway all the way to Neskowin.

Enjoy a review of the Wild Boys Elk Tour …

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/wild-boys-tillamook-county-elk-tour-2019/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/neskowin-wild-boys-tillamook-county-elk-tour-2019/



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/uncharted-waters-says-senator-betsy-johnson-about-senate-republicans-walkout/