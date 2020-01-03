Top Stories 2019 – August to December – Fires, Thefts, Closures – Oh My!

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/camp-meriwether-fire-update-oregon-department-of-forestry/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/whats-up-with-county-road-striping-three-center-lines/



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/multiple-victims-rescued-at-cape-meares-during-water-rescue/https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/multiple-victims-rescued-at-cape-meares-during-water-rescue/https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/multiple-victims-rescued-at-cape-meares-during-water-rescue/



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/bureau-of-land-management-blm-fatal-single-vehicle-crash-east-of-beaver-sept-19th/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/eric-swanson-named-president-of-adventist-health-tillamook/



The Pioneer publishes Memory Tracks: Diary of a Depot by Virginia Carrell Prowell starting in September, by the chapters …

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/memory-tracks-the-diary-of-a-depot-introduction-chapter-1/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/memory-tracks-the-diary-of-a-depot-chapter-10-the-martes-occupation/



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/arrests-made-in-vehicle-thefts/



https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/update-tillamook-county-courthouse-closure-continues-through-fri-nov-15/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/die-off-prompts-odfw-to-close-wilson-river-to-salmon-angling/