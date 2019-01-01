Top 2018 Stories – Tillamook County Pioneer

By Laura Swanson, Editor

I’m one of those types that really doesn’t embrace all the review, “best of the year” hoopla of New Year’s. Let’s just get on with it. Not one to “look back” – we are only moving forward, right? Hopefully …

Then curiosity got the best of me. I did succumb to the temptation to see “what were the top stories on the Pioneer in 2018?” As I pulled up the reports and waited for it to load, I cringed, “what if it was something ‘meh’?” You know, a story that really didn’t make a difference to our community. I figured it might be something about the weather or roads, because well, you know, we have lots of stories about those things.

I was pleasantly surprised, and of course, the list reminded me of some of the happenings from the past year, good and bad — some of the local people that passed away, the tragedies, and the good news made the list too – the openings and changes in our community.

True to our name, I was pleased to see that the top story on the Tillamook County Pioneer in 2018 was from early February, and it was a HISTORY story – about a shipwreck that occasionally reveals itself on Rockaway Beach

Emily Reed Shipwreck Making Appearance on Rockaway Beach Again

And, yes, we are definitely planning to run more stories about the history of our area. We can learn so much from revisiting history, and this area is rich in history …

Here are links to some of the other “top stories” – in no particular order:

Truck Fire in Rockaway Beach Shuts Down Hwy. 101 Saturday AfternoonBURN BAN NOTIFICATION

Manzanita Golf Course Will Re-Open February 1st

George William “Bill” Campbell – 1943-2018

Philip Andrew Meier (Aug. 16, 1988 – Feb. 14, 2018)

ANNOUNCEMENT: CARTM is Closing After All – Tillamook Board of Commissioners Votes to Not Renew Contract; Public Meeting to be Held Wed. Dec. 19, 6 pm at Pine Grove in Manzanita

New Food Court In Downtown Tillamook Provides Numerous Choices From Fresh Strawberries To Fun Pacific Style Food and More to Come

Tillamook Country Smoker Expands Capacity, Relocates Factory Store, Grand Opening May 28th

Port of Tillamook Bay Approves Salmonberry Trail Rail Line Use Agreement, Extends Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Lease

Tillamook County Election Results – UNOFFICIAL

UPDATE: FATHER AND SON TRAGEDY ON THE BEACH IN ROCKAWAY

Epic Ocean Waves Battered Oregon Coast Jan. 18 – Don Best Images of Twin Rocks

Tillamook Readies for Opening of Tora Sushi Lounge June 21st

There are so many stories happening in and around Tillamook County every day, and the Pioneer is proud to provide a forum for a variety of voices to tell these stories. Let us know what stories are important to you, email your ideas to editor@tillamookcountypioneer.net. The Pioneer is the leading community news resource for Tillamook County. Thank you for your support and help to tell the stories you want to read.

Happy New Year!