Top 10 Tillamook Coast Fishing Adventures

In addition to the bountiful Pacific Ocean, the Tillamook Coast is home to several bays, five major rivers, and numerous fresh water lakes. Because of this, the Tillamook Coast offers an array of fishing expeditions. To help you decide which is best for you, we’ve rounded up our Top Ten Tillamook Coast Fishing Adventures!Dory Boat Trip Go Dory fishing in Pacific CityAlmost as iconic as Haystack Rock, Dory boats have become a symbol of Cape Kiwanda. However, they serve as more than just an icon for this beautiful area; they also provide a unique fishing opportunity. There are a variety of dory boat-chartered trips available in Pacific City including bottom fish, salmon, halibut, and Dungeness crab. Adventurers will also get to experience the thrill of a dory boat beach launch and landing!Crabbing AdventureLocated on the Nehalem Bay, just north of Rockaway Beach, lies the tiny town of Brighton. This location offers optimal crabbing conditions, and with two marinas in the area, there is plenty of gear to go around! Toss a crab pot dockside or rent a boat for a real adventure!Bottom Fishing Charter Bottom fishing for ling codBecause of its location on the Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi offers charters for nearly every type of fish. One type of fishing that is quite popular is bottom fishing. This includes perch, ling cod, and rockfish, all of which make for some delicious fish tacos!Guided Salmon TripTillamook is known as the “land of many waters,” partly due to the five major rivers. These salmon and Steelhead producing rivers act as tributaries, bringing fresh water and fish into Tillamook Bay. Catch a guided boat out of Garibaldi and go after spring and fall Chinook, Coho, and Steelhead!Deep-Sea CharterIf you’re looking for a delicious meal with an exciting challenge, then a halibut fishing adventure is a must. Whether you’re wanting to launch out of Garibaldi or Pacific City, there are charters available for you so that you can make the most of your deep-sea fishing experience.Guided Steelhead TripDrift boat fishing is a relaxing way to spend the day. While the guide controls the direction and speed of the boat, you can focus all your time on catching fish. The Wilson and Trask rivers on the Tillamook Coast offer the best drift boat fishing conditions for catching fresh Steelhead!Albacore Tuna CharterLooking for a fish that’s exciting to reel in? Fresh caught Albacore tuna is hard to beat, and with an assortment of charters in Garibaldi offering Albacore tuna trips, you’re sure to come back with some cool stories and a delicious meal! Fly Fishing Expedition Try fly fishing on the Trask or Wilson River.The Wilson River and the Trask River are arguably the best locations to fly fish on the Tillamook Coast. Wild and hatchery Steelhead, Chinook and Coho salmon, and cutthroat trout all populate these rivers, giving anglers a variety of species to reel in!Find a guide:http://profishguide.com/https://www.finsfeathersfurs.net/Lakeside AdventureNot only is the Tillamook Coast home to the ocean, bay, and rivers, there are also numerous stocked lakes. Cape Meares lake is the biggest lake in Tillamook County, and is stocked with trout and home to the occasional bass. Other lakes that offer great fishing are Hebo Lake and Lake Lytle in Rockaway Beach.Free Fishing for AllFree Fishing Weekend happens on the first weekend after the first Monday in June. As the name suggests, this is a weekend where anyone can fish for free, meaning you don’t need a license. This is a great opportunity for the whole family to try their hand fishing at no cost, and if you want a little extra excitement, events are scheduled on the Trask River, Nedonna Pond and Lake Hebo for everyone to enjoy! The post Top 10 Tillamook Coast Fishing Adventures appeared first on Tillamook Coast.

