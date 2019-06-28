Tools for School Fundraising Event June 29, Tillamook Second St. Plaza

Please join us for the 16th Annual Tools for School Backpack Fundraiser on Saturday June 29th in downtown Tillamook’s Second Street Plaza from 11 am to 2 pm! We are raising money to purchase backpacks and school supplies for students in need. Our goal is to have 800 backpacks filled with school supplies ready for the 2019-2020 school year. A $100 donation will support FOUR backpacks. Each $25 donation will support a student for an entire year with their school supply needs. Please join us in this community effort.

On Saturday June 29th, we’ll be collecting supplies and donations with these activities:

-Authentic Street Tacos made by Ricardo Soto from The Tabernacle.

-Fish Print Art taught by Thea DeFeyter from Art Accelerated.

-Noah’s Ark Inflatable Obstacle Course from Tillamook Christian Center.

-Face Painting by Local Teen Artists

-Live Music by Lacey Hawkins

and much more to come!

100% of proceeds go directly toward purchasing backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year. Donate online at afloatministries.org or mail a check to Afloat Ministries, PO Box 954, Tillamook