‘Tis the Season – Time for Flu Shots

Tillamook, Ore.— With influenza season rolling around, it’s time for flu shots. Vaccines ae a covered benefit for most insurance plans and Columbia Pacific CCO members on the Oregon Health Plan.

Did you know?

You can get influenza, no matter what your age.

Getting influenza can land you in the hospital.

If you have certain health conditions, the flu can lead to serious complications.

Unlike other vaccines, you need a flu shot every year.

People who get a flu shot are less likely to get sick.

People who do get the flu after having a flu shot recover faster than those who haven’t been vaccinated.

You may know all that, because that message about getting the flu shot for influenza is the same from year to year. Influenza keeps coming back.

“That’s why it’s so important to get a flu shot every fall,” says Safina Koreishi, MD, Columbia Pacific CCO medical director. “It’ll give you a better chance of staying well, or helping you avoid the more serious complications if you do get sick. And just as important, if you have the flu shot you are less likely to pass the flu on to loved ones who, for one reason or another, can’t get a flu shot, like newborn babies.”

Most health plans, including the Oregon Health Plan, will provide the flu shot at no additional cost to you, which makes it a real bargain.

Tillamook County Community Health Centers will be holding flu shot clinics throughout the county, go to their website https://tillamookchc.org/flu-clinics/.

This year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that nearly everyone older than six months should get a flu shot.

People who are at high risk of complications from influenza include:

Children younger than 2 years

Seniors age 65 and older

American Indians and Alaska Natives

People with certain chronic health conditions, including Asthma, Heart disease, Parkinson’s, Diabetes

Weakened immune systems due to HIV, AIDS or cancer

People who use tobacco also get influenza more easily and are sicker when they get it.

“Getting a flu shot should be part of your regular health care calendar, just like getting a wellness visit with your doctor and a dental visit with your dentist,” Dr. Koreishi says. “It’s your best protection during the flu and cold season that happens every winter.”

Resources

Centers for Disease Control: Key facts about flu

Flu Vaccine Finder website

211info.org

Oregon Tobacco Quit Line at 800-quit-now (800-784-8669) or quitnow.net/Oregon

Columbia Pacific CCO resources for quitting tobacco

CareOregon seasonal flu tips



