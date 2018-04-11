Tips for Tillamook County Residents to Reduce Crime

Your hosts on the Coast
For anyone who has spent time visiting the parks of... Read more →
by Laura Swanson, editor
North Tillamook County residents in the Bayside Gardens area are being proactive about protecting their neighborhood. Over recent months, there have been multiple thefts that has the neighborhood on high alert, spurred the formation of a “neighborhood watch” and communication system. By working together, they are making a statement to the criminals: Not in our neighborhood. And Tillamook County sheriffs and police departments would appreciate it if ALL Tillamook County neighborhoods and rural areas heed this advice as well.
“The thing that I am very enthused about, is how the north county residents are taking an active role in making their community safer,” said Tillamook County Sheriff Detective Sergeant Matt Kelly. “When I looked at the past calls it confirmed what I suspected; not all of these crimes are committed by one person or a single group of people. So making your home and property more secure should be encouraged which can create less of a target to criminals.”
There are simple things to help make your house less attractive to criminals:
“Burglary and theft is a crime of opportunity,” said Deputy Kelly. “Making your home, businesses and neighborhood less attractive to criminals makes it less likely that you will become a victim.”
The next Neighborhood Watch meeting for the Bayside Gardens area will be Saturday April 14th at 4 pm at the Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue Station at 36375 Highway 101 North. For more information about the voluntary registration of security cameras or if your neighborhood is interested in setting up a “neighborhood watch” meeting, contact Deputy Kelly at the Sheriff’s Office, 503-842-2561. For information about the Bayside Gardens Neighborhood watch, contact Steve VanDyke at 503-368-5387.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer