Times Square on the Square – Second St. Square in Tillamook New Years Eve Celebration

Only a few days away for Tillamook Revitalization Association’s very first New Years Eve Event. This celebration is for the families and community, starting at 7 pm. FREE attendance. There will be 3 heated tents filled with entertainment. No matter the weather you can come and enjoy while being dry and warm.

Karaoke will be going on in the tent on the 2nd Street plaza and vendors will be here selling exciting things to buy. The tent on 2nd street between Pacific and Laurel will be hosting kids games, face painting, and fun multiple selfie stations and the Main Event tent that will have Scott Casey DJing the night away. Major Weber will be hosting with Guest speakers.

Twins Ranch will have hot dogs and hamburgers for sell. Rendezvous Bar and Grill will let you order from your table and deliver food to you at the event. Menus will be provided on the tables.

Free cup cakes and popcorn will be provided. A sparkling cider toast will be given during both ball drops sponsored by the Rendezvous Bar & Grill.

The BIG part of the night is counting in the New Year with the LIVE BALL DROP with East coast time at 9pm and our LIVE BALL DROP at midnight for the West Coast. Chuck Spittles is working hard on the fully lit 42″ ball. The ball that night will be dropped from the Tillamook Fire Department’s new large ladder truck. It is going to be a MUST SEE event. The New Years Ball sponsored by All Star Appliances.

The TRA wanted to provide the community a safe, family-friendly way to celebrate the New Year. No alcohol will be provided. Just lots of good fun. Come dance the night away, get your singing voices on, get ready to play some games, have a chance to win some wonderful raffle prizes, and watch the LIVE BALL drop. This night is designed for FUN FUN FUN!!

Dress up or dress down, just come with your smiles to celebrate coming into the New Year.

See you there.