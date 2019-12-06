Tillamook YOUNG PROS TOY DRIVE: Bring unwrapped, new toys to the Chamber; Countywide Toy Drives, Contacts

Here’s another local toy drive – note that most toy drives/giving trees request gifts be delivered by December 12th. So add a couple more toys to your shopping list this weekend, and drop off at these locations.

For the month of December, the Young Pros of Tillamook are collecting toys that will be delivered to Les Schwab Tire Center for their annual toy collection event. All donated toys are distributed to families in need at Tillamook Regional Medical Center. Bring your new, unwrapped toys or cash donations to the Tillamook Chamber HQ (208 Main St.) through Dec. 15, and join the Young Pros on Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. to deliver the toys to Les Schwab. Also – Les Schwab will be matching ALL cash donations, so it’s a great way to give back this holiday season.

For toy drives/giving trees in your area:

-North County – CHILD – nbumcchild@gmail.com – Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, 36050 10th St., Nehalem

-Tillamook – Drop off toys at Tillamook Fire Station or Tillamook Chamber

-South County – Nestucca Valley Lions Club – various locations contact Teresa Smith 541-227-9411

More information here: https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/christmas-wishes-local-organizations-brighten-families-holidays-local-toy-drives-giving-trees-more/