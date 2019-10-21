Tillamook Warming Shelter Needs Volunteers to Open for Season – Trainings Oct. 30th & Nov. 6th

On the coldest and most miserable nights in Tillamook, would you like to help those experiencing homelessness?

CARE is once again partnering with volunteers in the community to create a warming center to be opened when the weather creates conditions that are life threatening. It takes about 50 background screened volunteers to be available to have a successful season in which everyone is kept safe. Please consider becoming a volunteer and bringing along a friend!

Volunteers are needed to set up, clean up, and staff the night time hours that shelter is open. The center will open at 8 pm and close at 7 am, located at First Christian Church at 2203 4th St. in Tillamook. All volunteers will receive training and can choose which of the volunteer activities they would like to do.

CARE works to organize and coordinate volunteers as soon as possible before the worst of the season’s storms arrive. Informational/interest meetings and volunteer trainings will be held on Wednesday, October 30th and Wednesday, November 6th at 5:30 pm at First Christian Church (2203 4th St., Tillamook).

Please attend this meeting if you are interested in becoming a volunteer to help provide a warm, safe place for those experiencing homelessness in Tillamook.



For more information about the warming center, or if you are unable to attend one of the meetings/trainings, call CARE at 503-842-5261.

For more about CARE Inc.'s services, go to www.careinc.org.