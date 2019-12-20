TILLAMOOK WARMING CENTER OPEN – Dec. 19, 20 and 21

From CARE’s Director, Erin Skaar: “I am pleased to share that the Tillamook Warming Center will be open December 19, 20 and 21 due to the expected high winds and potential flooding. The center is located at the First Christian Church at 2203 4th Street in Tillamook. The open hours are from 8pm to 7am. Please post this opening and share with anyone you know that could benefit from a safe place to stay tonight.”