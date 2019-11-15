Tillamook Rotary “Sandals & Sunsets” Benefit Nov. 23 at Pacific Restaurant; Chance to Win Cruise Voucher

As Fall weather settles in, thoughts of the islands and warm climates become popular conversation, and now the Tillamook Rotary’s “Sandals and Sunsets” on November 23rd at Pacific Restaurant you can get a taste of the islands and have a chance to win a cruise voucher.

Come relax with Tillamook Rotary. Enjoy island inspired appetizers, drinks and exciting live entertainment. All proceeds will go towards the Rotary Community Grant Program and Homeless Connect – one day event that provides wide range of services to Tillamook County’s homeless population. Each ticket also enters you into the grand prize drawing for a $1000 cruise voucher, and other prizes.

Join a “Rotary Retreat to Paradise” at Pacific Restaurant November 23rd from 6 to 9:30 pm. Tickets are $45.00 each, and can be purchased from a Rotary member or on Eventbrite.com/sandals-sunsets and a package of four tickets for $160.00.