Tillamook Regional Medical Center Donates to Tillamook County Wellness

Tillamook Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce a community benefit donation of $30,000 to support the county-wide health initiative to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes being implemented by Tillamook County Wellness.

Nearly 12 percent of residents in Tillamook County have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Many more are not yet diagnosed or are at risk of developing the disease including an increasing number of young people. The risk factors for diabetes are like those of other chronic diseases including heart disease, high cholesterol and obesity.

“It is our privilege to partner with Tillamook County Wellness in this initiative,” said David Butler, president of Tillamook Regional Medical Center. “Prevention of chronic disease including type 2 diabetes is one of our top priorities. Reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes will have a dramatic positive effect on the population of Tillamook County and the health benefits will extend to other chronic diseases as well. “Our vision,” said Butler, “is that these funds will inspire wellness and support community-based efforts to reverse diabetes and improve the quality of life in our community.”

“These funds will help us not only change community norms and environments to shape health outcomes, but they will also help us measure the impact of our efforts, so we can invest in areas we know will reduce disease risk for our residents,” said Michelle Jenck, Tillamook County Wellness coordinator. “On behalf of the Tillamook County Community Health Centers I would like to express my gratitude to Tillamook Regional Medical Center for being such a strong partner in promoting health in Tillamook County. This is truly a collaborative effort. This donation demonstrates a clear commitment on the part of Adventist Health to helping reduce risk for type 2 diabetes in Tillamook County.”



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)