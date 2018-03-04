Tillamook PUD – Under Construction Lobby Remodel – Temporary Entrance/Parking

Tillamook PUD’s front lobby is under construction until the end of May 2018. The temporary lobby is now located in the Carl Rawe Meeting room on the northeast corner of the building. Visitors can access the temporary lobby from 11th Street. Check out the map below for more information.



There are several signs posted at our location, 1115 SW Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, on how to find the lobby and visitor parking.

Have any questions? Gives us a call at 503-842-2535 or email us at service@tpud.org. Thank you for your patience and understand while we work to improve our office safety and accessibility. wwwtpud.org