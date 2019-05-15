Tillamook PUD Selects McKenzie Main for the 2019 College Work Program

TILLAMOOK, OR – May 14, 2019 – The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors selected prospective college student McKenzie Main for the 2019 College Work Program at Tillamook PUD. McKenzie is a Tillamook High School senior. Over the years, McKenzie has been involved in a range of extracurricular activities and has engaged in a number of community outreach endeavors. McKenzie served as the Class of 2019 Co-Chair for the annual Tillamook High School Charity Drive, and has actively participated in the Tillamook High School Troubadours, Tillamook Concert and Chamber Choir, as well as serving on the Tillamook Choir Council. Mackenzie has been involved in a variety of Tillamook High School sports teams, which include volleyball, track and field, swim and dance. McKenzie has experience working for a number of organizations including Pioneer Veterinary Hospital, Tillamook Air Museum and the Tillamook County Creamery Association. She also worked as an elementary school physical education instructor. McKenzie’s commitment to helping others has guided her towards seeking a career in the medical field. She plans to attend Pacific University in the fall and work towards her Pre-Medicine degree.

Tillamook PUD has offered the College Work Program to Tillamook County students pursuing further education since 1965. Over the years, 58 students have been selected to participate in the program. This year, the Board of Directors had the opportunity to interview five exceptional local High School students. During the selection process applicants are interviewed and then evaluated based upon several factors including academics, leadership abilities, and future goals. Selected students work during summer and school breaks throughout the year. McKenzie will work for a term of four years. Jacob Straessle, a senior from Nestucca High School, was selected as an alternate for the 2019 year.