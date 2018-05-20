Tillamook PUD Selects Austin Weeks and Tanner Guillory for the 2018 Employment for Education Program

TILLAMOOK, OR – May 17, 2018 – The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors has selected two students for the 2018 Tillamook PUD Employment for Education program, Austin Weeks and Tanner Guillory.



Austin is a Tillamook High School senior and is involved in a range of school and community activities. Some of Austin’s volunteer work includes: assistant coaching little league baseball and Mook Mat Club wrestling, helping the Tillamook High School Science Department with environmental clean-up projects and educational opportunities for youth, and giving his time to Canned Food and Blood drives. He participates in several sports including wrestling, football, golf, track, and cross-country. Austin has shown his leadership capabilities through his past student government roles and is currently the Associated Student Body Vice President at Tillamook High School. He also displays a strong commitment to academics through his involvement with science research projects and the Oregon Math Invitational Tournament. Austin plans to attend UC Berkeley or Oregon State University to pursue a degree in Material Engineering.

Tanner is a senior student at Neah-Kah-Nie High School. Tanner is active in the local community and in school clubs, performing a variety of tasks and assisting where needed. Tanner’s volunteer endeavors include collaborating with the City of Rockaway Beach on a variety of civic service projects, such as helping local veterans repair their homes, cleaning and organizing storage buildings, and assisting with city holiday decorating. At school, Tanner is active in the LEO Club and takes part in school fundraising activities. Tanner plans to attend a two-year technical program and work towards his future aspiration of becoming a Journeyman Lineman.

Tillamook PUD has offered the Employment for Education program to Tillamook County students pursuing further education since 1965. This year, the Board of Directors interviewed six extraordinary applicants from a variety of locations throughout Tillamook County. Selection is determined after an interview and evaluation process that considers several factors including academics, leadership abilities, and future goals.

Selected students work during summer and school breaks throughout the year. Austin will work for a term of four years and Tanner will work for a term of two years. Kalista Paladeni, a senior at Tillamook High School, was selected as an alternate for the 2018 year.