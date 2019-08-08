Tillamook PUD Operations Center Completed

Tillamook, OR – July 30, 2019

Community members, along with Tillamook PUD staff and Board of Directors, gathered yesterday morning for a ribbon cutting event at the newly constructed Tillamook PUD Operations Center. General Manager Todd Simmons began the event with an overview of the primary functions of the building, which include a centralized work area for line crews and Operations staff to perform everyday tasks. Additionally, the Operations Center has been seismically designed for resiliency, containing a base foundation of 105 geopiers. In cases of emergencies and natural disasters, the new building is intended to serve as an Emergency Operations Center to aid in community restoration efforts.

The total building cost will be $3.2 million. This amount also includes the remodel of a portion of the existing warehouse facility to create a metering shop and storage space for inventory. “This building will be utilized by Tillamook PUD and the community for the next 50 years and beyond,” remarked General Manager Todd Simmons. “We are excited for the completion of this project and look forward to the value it will provide to our staff and community.”



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

