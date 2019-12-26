Tillamook PUD Offers Community Support Grants in 2020

To enhance community livability and support economic growth in Tillamook County!

Tillamook PUD is once again offering a Community Support Grant program to local non-profit organizations for their community projects in 2020.

Organizations interested in applying must complete and submit an application by February 27, 2020. Grant applications and procedures are available at the Tillamook PUD main office, or online at www.tpud.org/news-community/community-supportgrants/.

Applications are evaluated and selected by the PUD Board of Directors in mid-March. During evaluation, the Board considers each project and its potential for economic development, community outreach and financial need.

Individual grant awards will not exceed $10,000 and will not be awarded to the same entity more than twice in a five-year period. Additionally, projects must be completed by the end of the 2020 calendar year.

Some examples of past projects that have received Community Support Grant funding include lighting and electrical upgrades at various civic organizations, purchasing updated energy efficient appliances for community facilities, and supporting improvement projects at local organizations utilized by the community.