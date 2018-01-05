Tillamook PUD Offers Community Grants for 2018

Tillamook PUD is offering a Community Support Grant program to local non-profit organizations with projects promoting economic growth and community livability in Tillamook County.

Organizations interested in applying for a grant must complete and submit an application by February 23, 2018. Applications are evaluated by the PUD Board of Directors, with final project selection in mid-March.

In its evaluation, the Board considers the potential for economic development, the project’s outreach into the community, and financial need. The project must be completed by the end of calendar year 2018.

Individual grant awards will not exceed $10,000 and will not be awarded to the same entity more than twice in a five-year period, at the board’s discretion. Some examples of past projects receiving grant funds are electrical upgrades to community centers, installation of street lights at a community park and new electrical appliances for a civic facility.

Applications are available from Tillamook PUD or our website at www.tpud.org.

Or, here are links:

2018 TPUD Grant Application http://www.tpud.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-Community-Grant-Application.fillable.pdf

2018 Grant Procedures http://www.tpud.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-Procedures-1.pdf