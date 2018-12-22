Tillamook PUD Crews Return from Paradise, California Mutual Assistance Assignment

Tillamook, OR – December 21, 2018 – The Tillamook PUD crews sent to Paradise, California on a mutual aid relief assignment have returned home. Crews left late last month to assist Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) crews with electrical restoration efforts in areas affected by the devastating Camp Fire. The fire destroyed an estimated 12,000 utility poles and damaged more than 400 miles of power lines. As part of their work, crews were tasked several duties including the rebuilding of critical infrastructure, and removing danger trees throughout the area.

Tillamook PUD is pleased to be one of over 40 utilities throughout the Western United States and Canada that have a Mutual Aid Agreement through the Western Regional Mutual Aid Group (WRMAG). Utilities that are a part of the WRMAG provide disaster relief and mutual aid assistance to other utilities in a time of crisis. Our crews at Tillamook PUD are well-trained, highly skilled individuals that frequently prepare for a multitude of situations, including natural disasters. Tillamook PUD would like to express great thanks to our community members for the kind messages and strong show of support extended to the crews. We also thank the crewmembers: Bill Bassett, Jeff Collett, Robby Kruetzer, Chuck Merritt, Dave Paladeni, Drew Prince, Irv Schneider, Jesse Tone, Mark Weber and Haden Werner for their work and assistance in the community of Paradise.