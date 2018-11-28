Tillamook PUD Crews Handle Multiple Power Outages Nov. 26 through Nov. 27

The first significant storm of the season hit yesterday afternoon, and by late yesterday evening (11/26/18) through early this morning (11/27/18) Tillamook PUD was responding to numerous power outages throughout the county – from Neskowin to Manzanita.

“We had seven separate outages dispersed throughout the county, in these outages approximately 2,082 customers were without power (customer numbers varied for each outage). We had 15 crew members out working under the instruction of one of our expert dispatchers. The outages were caused by various factors associated with the stormy weather,” according to Tillamook PUD.

To report a power outage, customers can do one of the following:

·Call us at 503-842-2535 or 503-842-2122 during business hours, or at 800-842-2122 after hours.

·Visit our website at www.tpud.org and login to their SmartHub account.

Customers have several avenues available to view and receive important outage updates, they can:

·Sign-up to receive Nixle alerts via text or email. To begin the sign-up process, customers can visit our website at www.tpud.org and click on the Nixle logo.

· Like and follow our Facebook page and Twitter feed.

· Visit the Power Outage section on our website at https://www.tpud.org/safety-outages/power-outages/.