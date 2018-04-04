Tillamook PUD Board Awards 2018 Community Grants

TILLAMOOK, OR – April 4, 2018 – The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors recently awarded 13 non-profit organizations in Tillamook County funding through the 2018 Tillamook PUD Community Support Grant Program.

Organizations receiving awards for their community projects are the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, for new lighting; Camp Makuala, to update camp electrical needs and for LED lighting; Meals for Seniors, Inc., to replace a commercial water heater; Tillamook Habitat for Humanity, for the Ramps & Rails program; Food Roots, for commercial energy efficient appliances; Neskowin Valley School, for a ductless heat pump; Oceanside Neighborhood Association Community Advisory Committee, for the Oceanside beach access site survey and permit procurement; Oregon Coast Futbol Club, for a new soccer field; Tillamook Gun Club, for LED range lights; Tillamook Senior Citizens Club, for two ADA fire doors and a deck ramp; Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce, to upgrade lighting; St. Mary’s by the Sea, for construction of a permanent storage facility; Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative, for electrical work in the historic coast guard boathouse.

Tillamook PUD developed the community support grant program to assist local non-profit organizations in funding projects designed to promote economic growth in Tillamook County. In evaluating and selecting projects for funding, the Board focuses on enhancement of economic development and community livability.

For the past 17 years, the Board has budgeted funds towards this program and over the years, response from the community has been very positive. In many cases, recipients have reported that PUD grant funds were an essential factor in the completion of their project.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

