Tillamook Police: Accident Report from Motor Vehicle, Pedestrian Accident at Tillamook HS Oct. 21st

On October 21, 2019 at 6:43 pm, 911 was called in regards to vehicle versus pedestrian accident on 12th Street in front of the Tillamook High School. Tillamook Fire, Tillamook Regional Medical Center ambulance, Tillamook PD, Tillamook Sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police responded.

Upon arrival of emergency units it was initially determined that two High School students a male, 16 and a female also 16, were crossing 12th Street towards the High School proper when they were hit in the roadway by a car. The car was eastbound on 12th Street from Miller, also going to the High School. The driver was also a High School student, male, 17 years old.

All three students are in the Choir which was having a concert at the High School auditorium this evening. All three were on their way to the auditorium.

The two pedestrians were transported to the emergency room with non-life threatening injuries. No other information on extent of injuries is known at this time.

Family arrived to assist the driver and initial support for everyone was provided by the High School staff on scene and further assistance will be available at the school today, October 22nd.

Oregon State Police provided an Accident Reconstructionist to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

The Tillamook Police Department would like to thank the many parents, students and school staff participating at the Choir Concert tonight for their patience and understanding while the road was closed. We would also like to thank the many Tillamook City Public Works employees who came back out to assist with the road closure.