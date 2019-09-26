Pages Navigation Menu

Tillamook Advertisting and Radio

TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT October 2019 Meetings

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will be attending the following out-of-district trade association meetings in October:

•October 2, 2019 Public Power Council
Members Forum 3:00 p.m.
 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

•October 3, 2019 Public Power Council
Executive Committee 8:00 a.m.
 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

•October 4, 2019 Pacific Northwest Utilities Conference Committee
Board of Directors Meeting 8:30 a.m.
 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

•October 18, 2019 Oregon People’s Utility District Association
Board of Directors Meeting 8:30 a.m.
 Location: Special Districts Building; Salem, Oregon

The Board of Directors will also be attending the following in-district meetings:

•October 22, 2019 Tillamook Lightwave
Board of Directors Meeting 11:45 a.m.
 Location: Tillamook PUD, Carl Rawe Meeting Room

No action will be taken by the board at these times


