TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT June 2019 Meetings

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will be attending the following out-of-district trade association meetings in June:

• June 5, 2019 Public Power Council
o Members Forum 3:00 p.m.
 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

• June 6, 2019 Public Power Council
o Executive Committee 8:00 a.m.
 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

• June 7, 2019 Pacific Northwest Utilities Conference Committee
o Board of Directors Meeting 8:30 a.m.
 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

• June 21, 2019 Oregon People’s Utility District Association
o Board of Directors Meeting 8:30 a.m.
 Location: Special Districts Building; Salem, Oregon

The Board of Directors will also be attending the following in-district meetings:

• June 25, 2019 Tillamook Lightwave
o Board of Directors Meeting 11:45 a.m.
 Location: Tillamook PUD, Carl Rawe Meeting Room

No action will be taken by the board at these times


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

