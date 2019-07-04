Pages Navigation Menu

TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT July 2019 Meetings

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will be attending the following out-of-district trade association meetings in July:

•July 10, 2019 Public Power Council
o Members Forum 3:00 p.m.
 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

•July 11, 2019 Public Power Council
oExecutive Committee 8:00 a.m.
 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

•July 12, 2019 Pacific Northwest Utilities Conference Committee
oBoard of Directors Meeting 8:30 a.m.
 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

•July 19, 2019 Oregon People’s Utility District Association
oBoard of Directors Meeting 8:30 a.m.
 Location: Special Districts Building; Salem, Oregon

The Board of Directors will also be attending the following in-district meetings:

•July 23, 2019 Tillamook Lightwave
oBoard of Directors Meeting 11:45 a.m.
 Location: Tillamook PUD, Carl Rawe Meeting Room

No action will be taken by the board at these times


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

