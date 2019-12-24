TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT January 2020 Meetings

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will be attending the following out-of-district trade association meetings:

•January 8, 2020 Public Power Council

Members Forum 3:00 p.m.

 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

•January 9, 2020 Public Power Council

Executive Committee 8:00 a.m.

 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

•January 10, 2020 Pacific Northwest Utilities Conference Committee

Board of Directors Meeting 8:30 a.m.

 Location: Sheraton Inn/Portland Airport

•January 17, 2020 Oregon People’s Utility District Association

Board of Directors Meeting 8:30 a.m.

 Location: Special Districts Building; Salem, Oregon

The Board of Directors will also be attending the following in-district meetings:

•January 28, 2020 Tillamook Lightwave

Board of Directors Meeting 11:45 a.m.

 Location: Tillamook PUD, Carl Rawe Meeting Room

No action will be taken by the board at these times



