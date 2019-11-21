TILLAMOOK PEOPLEâ€™S UTILITY DISTRICT December 2019 Meetings

The Tillamook Peopleâ€™s Utility District Board of Directors will be attending the following out-of-district trade association meetings in December:

â€¢December 20, 2019 Oregon Peopleâ€™s Utility District Association

Board of Directors Meeting 8:30 a.m.

ï‚§ Location: Special Districts Building; Salem, Oregon

The Board of Directors will also be attending the following in-district meetings:

â€¢November 26, 2019 Tillamook Lightwave

Board of Directors Meeting 11:45 a.m.

ï‚§ Location: Tillamook PUD, Carl Rawe Meeting Room

No action will be taken by the board at these times.