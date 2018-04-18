Tillamook OSU Extension Service to Celebrate Volunteers with April 24th Luncheon

The Tillamook OSU Extension Service would like to celebrate and recognize April as National Volunteer Month. To thank the many volunteers of Extension Programs for all their hard work they will be hosting an appreciation luncheon. Join the Tillamook Extension Service Staff on April 24th for a light drop in luncheon from 11:30am to 1:30pm. All Extension volunteers are welcome and encouraged to attend at any point during this time. Mark your calendars.

Find us at the OSU Extension Service Office at 4506 Third Street, Tillamook across from the Fairgrounds field parking. Questions? Call us at the Extension Office, 842-3433.



Oregon State University Extension Service offers educational programs, activities, and materials without discrimination based on age, color, disability, gender identity or expression, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or veteran’s status. Oregon State University Extension Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433.