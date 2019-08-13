Tillamook Old Iron Show Returns – 16th Annual Event Aug. 16 – 18 at Blue Heron Cheese Co.

The show must go on … last year the local chapter of the Early Days Gas Engine & Tractor Association Branch 159 announced that the Old Iron Show chairs were stepping down. And according to the 2019 EDGE&TA Old Iron Show chair, Allan Wing, “Someone had to step up.” And he did.

It brings a museum to the people. The Old Iron Show allows members to display their old equipment and gives the public the opportunity to see a bit of history. Old timers bring grandchildren and talk about the days when this equipment was used. Some members have rare or unique items to display – Friday August 16th from Noon to 5 pm, Saturday August 17th from 9 am to 5 pm with a “cruise-in” from 10 am to 2 pm, and Sunday August 18th from 9 am to 3 pm.

The public has an opportunity to ask exhibitors about early day living and the equipment displayed which was used years ago. Much of the equipment displayed was used before electricity was available. Sometimes the exhibitors learn from the public who have knowledge about the equipment as well.

Focus is not just on tractors and farm equipment – the show has had logging equipment, a display of hand operated grinders, old cars and trucks, antique tools, engines, a collection of surveying equipment, even a mini-hay baler. A blacksmith will demonstrate the art of blacksmithing and will likely have some hand-crafted items for sale.

What classifies as old iron?

Old iron includes many things and varies depending on the community. Some places have threshing machines and combines. In our area we have early day farm and logging equipment, old tools, gasoline and oil engines, gas and diesel tractors as well as old cars and trucks.

Part of the old iron show is a swap meet. The swap meet has rusty iron, tools, replacement parts, household and “you name it”.

For information about the national organization, go to www.edgeta.com .

There are over 100 branches located in about 30 states. A calendar on the website gives information about shows across the United States as well as who to contact to inquire about membership, etc.

For information about our local club:

e-mail br159nwoldiron@gmail.com



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

