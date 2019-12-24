Tillamook Narcotics Team Serve Search Warrant, Leads to Arrests Dec. 23

On December 23, 2019 at approximately 3:30 PM, the Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) detectives, along with Tillamook County Sheriff Patrol Deputies, Tillamook City Police Patrol Officers, and an OSP K9 Unit served a drug related search warrant at 7560 South Prairie Road in Tillamook, Oregon. Detectives contacted multiple subjects at the location.

During the search, methamphetamine, some cash, evidence of drug sales, and some firearms, including an NFA class III automatic weapon.

The following individuals were arrested and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail:

Duane Edward Bradish (53) of Tillamook OR – Possession of methamphetamine (X2), Delivery of methamphetamine (X2), Unlawful possession of machine gun, Possession of heroin

Warren Scott Hunter (54) of Tillamook OR – Possession of methamphetamine

Sheriff Horton said, “One of our office’s goals is to aggressively combat the drug epidemic in our community that touches so many of our lives. Our relationships with our partner agencies is paramount in these efforts.” The Tillamook County Narcotics Team is comprised of detectives from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Tillamook City Police Department. The Tillamook Narcotics Team tip line is 503-815-3319.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

