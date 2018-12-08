Tillamook Narcotics Team conducts search warrant – 4 suspects arrested Dec. 6th

Tillamook County – On December 6, 2018, the Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house at 4925 Ellen Avenue in Tillamook. Four individuals were arrested and booked into Tillamook County Jail on various narcotics charges. An unspecified amount of heroin, methamphetamine and cash, scales and packaging material, and restricted weapons, were seized during the search of the premises.

“This operation was the culmination of a lengthy TNT narcotics investigation into a nuisance drug house where the owner is suspected of selling large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine, all while a child was living at the residence,” said Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. James Horton.

Michael B. Hurliman, 35, of Tillamook was arrested on charges of Unlawful Manufacturing and Delivery of Heroin, Unlawful Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Child Neglect 1, Unlawful possession of a restricted weapon and Endangering the welfare of a minor, and Frequenting a place where drugs are used, kept or sold.

Jamie L. Corley, 39, of Tillamook, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Frequenting a place where drugs are used, kept or sold. Kyle L. Kamna, 33, of Tillamook, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Frequenting a place where drugs are used, kept or sold. Cheryl L. Purcell, 29, of Tillamook, was arrested and charged with Frequenting a place where drugs are used, kept or sold.

The Tillamook Narcotics Teams is comprised of detectives from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Tillamook City Police Department.