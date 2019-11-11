Tillamook Master Gardeners Thanksgiving Flower Arranging Class Nov. 23

Start the holiday season with a fun and creative flower arrangement to set off your Thanksgiving table. Join Master Gardener Lynda McClintock on Saturday, November 23 at 10 am at the Tillamook County Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook and create your Thanksgiving table center piece. Attendees will be learning how to use floral foam in a basic “gripper” bowl, how to process flowers and greens and where to place them to create a beautiful arrangement. Class fee is $15 which includes supplies and is limited to 15 participants. Call 503-961-2212 to reserve your place! Payment will be taken at the door. Cash or checks only, please.