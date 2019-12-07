Tillamook Man Dies in Assault; Suspect Arrested This Morning December 7th

Tillamook, Oregon: On December 7, 2019 around 5:35am, Tillamook Police Department Officers responded to a residence at the 2600 block of 6th Street in the City of Tillamook on a report of an assault. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a deceased adult male inside the home and discovered that a possible suspect involved had fled on foot.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies converged on the area and located the suspect in the vicinity of 8th Street and Stillwell Ave. The subject was taken into custody without further incident and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail.

The deceased adult male was identified as Jeffery A. Carr Jr, age 43 from Tillamook. The suspect was identified as Michael Joseph Blaser Jr, age 35, from Tillamook. Blaser was lodged at the Tillamook County Jail on the charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree

Members of the Tillamook County Major Crimes Team responded to the residence to assist. At this time the matter is still under investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.

The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team is comprised of members from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Police Department, Oregon State Police, Rockaway Beach Police Department and the Manzanita Department of Public Safety.