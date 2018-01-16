Tillamook Intergovernmental Development Entity (“TIDE”)

Looking Back: The Manzanita Tornado
Agenda for January 23, 2018
Board Meeting
Tillamook PUD
1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon 97141
Regular Board Meeting
• Call meeting to order at 1:30 p.m.
• Public Comment
• Appoint Officers
• Approve minutes –
o March 28, 2017 Regular Board Meeting minutes
• Financial report & approve payment of bills
o TLC Fiber Credit Union
Savings Ending Balance (12/31/17)
Checking Ending Balance (12/31/17)
• Total of Bills – $59.65
o Country Media (Legal Meeting Notice for 3/28/17) $34.65
o CoastCom by Wave (Annual Domain Renewal for tideoregon.com) 25.00
• Public Comment
• The next TIDE board meeting is scheduled for:
o January 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Carl Rawe meeting room at Tillamook PUD.
• Adjournment
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer