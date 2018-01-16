Pages Navigation Menu

Tillamook Intergovernmental Development Entity (“TIDE”)

Agenda for January 23, 2018
Board Meeting

Tillamook PUD
1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon 97141

Regular Board Meeting

• Call meeting to order at 1:30 p.m.

• Public Comment

• Appoint Officers

• Approve minutes –

o March 28, 2017 Regular Board Meeting minutes

• Financial report & approve payment of bills
o TLC Fiber Credit Union
 Savings Ending Balance (12/31/17)
 Checking Ending Balance (12/31/17)
• Total of Bills – $59.65
o Country Media (Legal Meeting Notice for 3/28/17) $34.65
o CoastCom by Wave (Annual Domain Renewal for tideoregon.com) 25.00

• Public Comment

• The next TIDE board meeting is scheduled for:

o January 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Carl Rawe meeting room at Tillamook PUD.

• Adjournment


